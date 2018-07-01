Chesterfield police seek suspect in hit-and-run crash

Police say the suspect ran away with a head injury. (Source: Chesterfield Police)

Chesterfield police are looking for a man they say ran away after a crash.

The crash happened around 9:16 a.m. on Sunday at Walmsley and Lancers boulevards.

Police said a Hispanic man wearing a blue tank top and khaki short ran away from the scene with a head injury.

Anyone with information can contact Chesterfield police.

