Chesterfield police seek suspect in hit-and-run crash

CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) -

Chesterfield police are looking for a man they say ran away after a crash. 

The crash happened around 9:16 a.m. on Sunday at Walmsley and Lancers boulevards. 

Police said a Hispanic man wearing a blue tank top and khaki short ran away from the scene with a head injury. 

Anyone with information can contact Chesterfield police. 

