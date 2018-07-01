Chesterfield police seek suspect in hit-and-run crash

Chesterfield police are looking for a man they say ran away after a crash.
The crash happened around 9:16 a.m. on Sunday at Walmsley and Lancers boulevards.
Police said a Hispanic man wearing a blue tank top and khaki short ran away from the scene with a head injury.
Anyone with information can contact Chesterfield police.
