The Latest: AP source: Defenseman Johnson heading to Pens

(AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File). FILE - In this Saturday, March 31, 2018 file photo, New York Islanders center John Tavares skates against the New Jersey Devils during the first period of an NHL hockey game, in Newark, N.J. The NHL’s best rarely make it ...

By The Associated Press



The Latest from NHL free agency (all times Eastern):

11 a.m.

Veteran free-agent defenseman Jack Johnson has agreed to sign a five-year, $16.25 million deal with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

A person with direct knowledge of negotiations confirmed the agreement and terms of the contract to The Associated Press. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the deal cannot be announced until after the free-agency signing period opens at noon Sunday.

The 31-year-old Johnson spent the past six-plus seasons playing for the Columbus Blue Jackets, where he had 36 goals and 118 assists for 154 points in 445 games. He has 12 seasons of NHL experience after being selected by Carolina with the No. 3 pick in the 2005 draft. The Hurricanes then traded Johnson to Los Angeles the following year.

The Penguins are retooling their blue line after trading Matt Hunwick as part of the deal that also sent forward Conor Sheary to the Buffalo Sabres last week.

- AP Hockey Writer John Wawrow

___

10:40 a.m.

The Minnesota Wild are bringing in a couple of veteran forwards, agreeing to one-year deals with Matt Hendricks and Eric Fehr.

A person with direct knowledge of discussions tells The Associated Press the Wild agreed to a $700,000 contract with the 37-year-old Hendricks. A second person with direct knowledge of talks says the Wild have also agreed to a deal with Fehr.

The people spoke on condition of anonymity because the contracts cannot be signed until the free agent signing period opens later Sunday.

Hendricks gets a raise from the $650,000 he was making with the Winnipeg Jets. He had 13 points in 60 games last season in largely a fourth-line role. The 32-year-old Fehr finished last season with San Jose and had four points in 14 regular-season games.

- AP Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno

___

10:15 a.m.

The Buffalo Sabres have reached an agreement to sign free-agent goalie Carter Hutton to a three-year, $8.25 million contract.

A person with direct knowledge with negotiations confirmed the deal to The Associated Press. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because contracts cannot be announced until the NHL's signing period opens later Sunday. FoxSportsMidwest.com first reported the deal.

The 32-year-old Hutton has six seasons of NHL experience, including the past two with the Blues, where he split starting duties with Jake Allen. He finished with a 17-7-3 record and a 2.09 goals-against average in 32 games last year.

The Sabres have needs at goalie after electing not to re-sign third-year starter Robin Lehner and veteran backup Chad Johnson.

Hutton would form a tandem with Linus Ullmark, who is pegged to make the jump to the NHL level on a full-time basis after spending the past three years developing in the minors.

- AP Hockey Writer John Wawrow

___

10 a.m.

Star center John Tavares did not sign with the New York Islanders before midnight, taking an eight-year deal out of the equation and eliminating his old team's biggest advantage.

As of Sunday morning, Tavares had still not announced a decision on where he will sign on what could be a seven-year deal worth upward of $70 million. The 27-year-old playmaker and his representatives met with the Islanders, his hometown Toronto Maple Leafs, the San Jose Sharks, Boston Bruins, Dallas Stars and Tampa Bay Lightning last week.

Paul Stastny, who was traded from St. Louis to Winnipeg and produced 15 points in 17 playoff games, and Toronto's Tyler Bozak are the next-best centers available.

___

9:45 a.m.

A person with direct knowledge of discussions tells The Associated Press that veteran forward Thomas Vanek is expected to sign with the Detroit Red Wings once the NHL's free agency period opens.

The person spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity Sunday because talks are still ongoing, and teams are not allowed to announce deals until the signing period opens at noon Eastern.

Vanek is a 13-year NHL veteran and will return to Detroit, where he spent a portion of the 2016-17 season. He's an 11-time 20-goal-scorer, and opened last year playing in Vancouver before closing the season with Columbus.

Vanek became the highest drafted Austrian-born player when the Buffalo Sabres selected him with the No. 5 pick in 2003.

Overall, he has 357 goals and 396 assists for 753 points in 965 career NHL games.

The top draw of free agency is forward John Tavares of the New York Islanders.

- AP Hockey Writer John Wawrow

___

More NHL hockey: https://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.