AP source: Thomas Vanek expected to sign with Red Wings

By JOHN WAWROW
AP Hockey Writer
A person with direct knowledge of discussions tells The Associated Press that veteran forward Thomas Vanek is expected to sign with the Detroit Red Wings once the NHL's free agency period opens.
The person spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity Sunday because talks are still ongoing, and teams are not allowed to announce deals until the signing period opens at noon Eastern.
Vanek is a 13-year NHL veteran and will return to Detroit, where he spent a portion of the 2016-17 season. He's an 11-time 20-goal-scorer, and opened last year playing in Vancouver before closing the season with Columbus.
Vanek became the highest drafted Austrian-born player when the Buffalo Sabres selected him with the No. 5 pick in 2003.
Overall, he has 357 goals and 396 assists for 753 points in 965 career NHL games.
The top draw of free agency is forward John Tavares of the New York Islanders.
