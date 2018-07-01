The Latest: Denmark goal fast, but not the fastest ever

(AP Photo/Hassan Ammar). Russia's Fyodor Kudryashov, left, and Uruguay's Nahitan Nandez challenge for the ball during the group A match between Uruguay and Russia at the 2018 soccer World Cup at the Samara Arena in Samara, Russia, Monday, June 25, 2018.

(AP Photo/Manu Fernandez). Spain's Andres Iniesta lies on the ground during the group B match between Spain and Morocco at the 2018 soccer World Cup at the Kaliningrad Stadium in Kaliningrad, Russia, Monday, June 25, 2018.

MOSCOW (AP) - The Latest on Sunday at the World Cup (all times local):

10:29 p.m.

Mathias Jorgensen has bagged the record for Denmark's fastest World Cup goal with his score just under a minute into a knockout game against Croatia, but he would have had to have been a lot faster to set the tournament record.

Jorgensen's goal doesn't even crack the World Cup's 10 fastest. The record belongs to Hakan Sukur's strike just 11 seconds into Turkey's game against South Korea in 2002.

Sunday's match in Nizhny Novgorod did join some rare company moments later when Mario Mandzukic got the equalizer for Croatia: It's just the third time the World Cup has seen two goals in the first four minutes.

The scoring slowed down after that, with the two sides still tied at a goal apiece with about 15 minutes to play.

___

10:05 p.m.

Andres Iniesta has announced his retirement from international football following Spain's loss to Russia in a penalty shootout at the World Cup.

Iniesta, who scored the winning goal in the 2010 World Cup final, played 131 times for Spain.

He was surprisingly benched to start the round of 16 game against Russia but went on in the second half with the score at 1-1. The score remained 1-1 after extra time and Russia went on to win 4-3 on penalties to secure a spot in the quarterfinals.

The 34-year-old midfielder has signed for Japanese club Vissel Kobe after spending his entire senior career at Barcelona.

___

9:46 p.m.

Croatia and Denmark are tied 1-1 at halftime in a round-of-16 match that started in a sprint with each side scoring in the first four minutes.

Mathias Jorgensen scored for Denmark in the 1st minute, getting the goal after a scramble in the area with the shot deflecting off Croatian goalkeeper Danijel Subasic.

Mario Mandzukic equalized in the 4th minute, capitalizing on a series of Danish blunders to score from short range behind Kasper Schmeichel.

The goal was only the second given up by Denmark in its last eight matches. The Danes are unbeaten in their last 18 matches.

The winner of this match will face Russia, which upset Spain in a penalty shootout earlier Sunday.

Both keepers came up with key saves and the Russian crowd - outnumbering the Danish and Croatian fans - repeatedly chanted RUS-SI-A, RUS-SI-A.

___

9:30 p.m.

Spain's king visited the national team to give them words of encouragement after the Spanish lineup lost to Russia in a penalty shootout and crashed out of the World Cup on penalties.

King Felipe VI attended the match at Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium and sat beside FIFA's president and Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev.

After Spain lost 4-3 on penalties, the king went downstairs near the team's dressing room.

Photos on the Spanish national team's official website show Felipe greeting and consoling Spain captain Sergio Ramos and goalkeeper David De Gea.

9:04 p.m.

Mathias Jorgensen has scored in the 1st minute for Denmark but Croatia has rallied quickly with an equalizer in the fourth of the World Cup round of 16 game.

Jorgensen scored after a scramble in the area and a deflection off Croatian goalkeeper Danijel Subasic.

Mario Mandzukic swooped after a series of blunders by the Danish defense to make it 1-1.

___

8:51 p.m.

Spain set a World Cup record for completed passes in a game. But it counted for nothing in the end as the 2010 champion failed to make good use of the ball before losing a penalty shootout to Russia.

FIFA's in-game analysis showed Spain's players successfully passed to each other 1,029 times against Russia in Sunday's round of 16 game. That's more than eight passes per minute and more than 12 of the 32 World Cup teams managed in all of their three group-stage games combined.

Sweden advanced to the round of 16 having completed just 660 passes, and used them to score five goals.

Spain managed a single goal Sunday in a 1-1 draw, and that one was inadvertently put in his own net by a Russian defender.

Having 74 percent of possession simply was not effective against a well-organized Russia defense.

___

8:40 p.m.

Local authorities in Marrakech say a player from Morocco's World Cup squad has been in involved in a car crash in which someone died.

Midfielder Amine Harit was driving in the city on Friday when the accident occurred. According to reports, Harit collided with a pedestrian attempting to cross a road.

Hicham Boulatar, the regional authority's head of communications in Marrakech, told The Associated Press that the victim was 29 or 30 years old.

The 21-year-old Harit, who plays for German club Schalke, has been released pending an investigation and his passport has been suspended. Morocco was eliminated from the World Cup in Russia at the end of the group stage. Harit played in the opening loss to Iran and wasn't used in the other group games against Portugal and Spain.

___

8:10 p.m.

Croatia has returned to full strength for the World Cup round of 16 game against Denmark at Nizhny Novgorod.

The Croatians won all three of their group games and conceded just one goal. Once again, Luka Modric and Ivan Rakitic anchor a strong midfield and Danijel Subasic is in goal.

Denmark coach Age Hareide has made two changes from the last match with France. Jonas Knudsen starts in defense in place of Jens Larsen, and Yussuf Poulsen returns up front to replace Pione Sisto.

The winner will meet Russia in the quarterfinals.

Lineups:

Croatia: Danijel Subasic, Sime Vrsaljko, Ivan Strinic, Ivan Perisic, Dejan Lovren, Ivan Rakitic, Luka Modric, Marcelo Brozovic, Mario Mandzukic, Ante Rebic, Domagoj Vida.

Denmark: Kasper Schmeichel, Simon Kjaer, Jonas Knudsen, Andreas Christensen, Thomas Delaney, Christian Eriksen, Martin Braithwaite, Mathias Jorgensen, Henrik Dalsgaard, Yussuf Poulsen, Andreas Cornelius.

___

7:55 p.m.

Russian goalkeeper Igor Akinfeev has been voted player of the match after making a series of impressive saves to help the hosts beat 2010 champion Spain and reach the World Cup quarterfinals.

It was 1-1 after extra time and Akinfeev saved spot-kicks from Jorge "Koke" Resurreccion and Iago Aspas while four of his teammates all scored as Russia won the shootout 4-3.

Akinfeev says "I just feel emptied out."

Spain dominated the possession during the game - completing more than 1,000 passes - but was too passive against a well-organized Russian defense.

Spain led in the 12th minute when captain Sergio Ramos helped force Russia's Sergei Ignashevich into an own goal when his back was turned to the play. An error in Spain's defense let Russia level in the 41st, after Gerard Pique's raised arm blocked a header by Artyom Dzyuba at a corner.

Russia next plays Croatia or Denmark who play later Sunday.

Akinfeev says, "We were hoping for penalties because Spain are hard to beat - Spain can't always be lucky."

___

7:42 p.m.

Host Russia has advanced to the World Cup quarterfinals after beating 2010 champion Spain on penalties in their round of 16 game.

The game finished 1-1 after extra time, and goalkeeper Igor Akinfeev made two key saves to help Russia win the shootout 4-3.

___

7:31 p.m.

Russia and Spain are going to the first penalty shootout of the 2018 World Cup.

The host nation and the 2010 champion are tied at 1-1 after extra time thanks to Sergei Ignashevich's 12th-minute own goal and Artyom Dzyuba's 41st-minute penalty.

Spain put pressure on Russia in extra time, with substitute Rodrigo forcing a good save from Igor Akinfeev, before Dani Carvajal's shot on the rebound was blocked.

Spain appealed for a penalty after some grappling in the box at a free kick, but referee Bjorn Kuipers did not award the spot-kick after conferring with the video assistant referees.

There hasn't been a World Cup penalty shootout between two European teams since Italy beat France in the 2006 final.

____

7:05 p.m.

Russia's Alexander Yerokhin has become the first player to be brought on as a fourth substitute during a World Cup game, going on in the 97th minute against Spain.

FIFA approved the new rule in March for an additional substitute in extra time at the World Cup, but had earlier used it at youth tournaments and the 2016 Olympic football tournaments.

The rule is aimed at reducing injuries and allowing higher-quality play in extra time, when players are most tired.

Yerokhin replaced fellow midfielder Daler Kuzyaev. The score was 1-1 at the end of regulation time in round of 16 game.

Spain made its extra substitution about seven minutes later when Rodrigo Moreno replaced Marco Asensio.

Spain and Russia used their three allowed substitutions in regulation.

___

6:51 p.m.

Spain and Russia are going to extra time after finishing 1-1 at the end of regulation in their World Cup round of 16 game.

Sergei Ignashevich's own goal at a free kick gave Spain the lead in the 12th minute but Artyom Dzyuba leveled with a penalty in the 41st after Gerard Pique handled the ball.

Spain played much of the game at a low tempo and made few attempts to attack into the Russian penalty area.

Russian goalkeeper Igor Akinfeev made a diving save to tip away Andres Iniesta's powerful shot from the top of the area and got to his feet immediately to block Iago Aspas' shot from the deflection with five minutes to go in regulation.

For the first time in a World Cup, teams will be allowed to make a fourth substitution in extra time.

Both teams have already used all three of the substitutions allowed in regulation time.

___

6 p.m.

Belgium will give a late fitness test to winger Adnan Januzaj ahead of Monday's World Cup round of 16 match against Japan in Rostov-On-Don.

Coach Roberto Martinez says Januzaj "picked up a little knock in training, nothing serious. But he's got a bit of a bruised knee and we'll have to assess him today."

The fleet-footed Januzaj scored a spectacular goal when Belgium beat England to top their group. During that game, injury-prone center half Vincent Kompany went on in the second half for his first game since injuring his groin on June 2.

Martinez adds "We're all delighted Kompany is back in the squad ... I'm delighted what the medical department hase done. Great news for us."

___

5:48 p.m.

Artyom Dzyuba's equalizer from the penalty spot for Russia in the 42nd minute has made it 1-1 at halftime against Spain in the World Cup round of 16.

Russia won the penalty for handball when Dzyuba's header hit Gerard Pique's arm at a corner.

Dzyuba hit the spot kick hard to David de Gea's right as the Spanish goalkeeper dived the wrong way. The equalizer came against the run of play.

Spain had earlier taken the lead when Russian defender Sergei Ignashevich deflected the ball into his own net at a corner in the 12th minute.

___

5:12 p.m.

An own goal from Russian defender Sergei Ignashevich has given Spain a 1-0 lead in the World Cup round of 16 game in Moscow.

Playing in a record 126th game for Russia, Ignashevich accidentally struck the ball with the back of his leg in the 12th minute while challenging Sergio Ramos at a free kick.

In a World Cup which already broke the record for own goals, Ignashevich made it 10 when the ball deflected off his heal and into his own net.

___

4:30 p.m.

King Felipe VI of Spain is at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow to see the national team play World Cup host Russia.

The king heads FIFA's list of VIP guests for the round of 16 game, which also includes Russia's Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev.

President Vladimir Putin has not returned to the stadium where he watched Russia beat Saudi Arabia 5-0 in the opening game on June 14.

Spain's king is a soccer fan who, as crown prince, attended the 2010 World Cup final in Johannesburg to see La Roja beat the Netherlands 1-0 in extra time.

He had other business four years ago when Spain was eliminated by a 2-0 group-stage loss to Chile at the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro.

The following day in Madrid, Felipe was sworn in as king after the abdication of his father, Juan Carlos.

___

4:20 p.m.

Mark Geiger has been assigned to referee Tuesday's World Cup round of 16 match between England and Colombia, four years after he became the first American to officiate in the knockout stage of soccer's showcase.

This will be the sixth World Cup match for the 43-year-old former math teacher from Beachwood, New Jersey, and the third at this tournament. He refereed Portugal's 1-0 win over Morocco and Germany's 2-0 loss to South Korea, which eliminated the defending champions.

Four years ago in Brazil, Geiger worked Chile's 2-0 win over Spain and Colombia's 3-0 victory against Greece in the group stage, and France's 2-0 win over Nigeria in the round of 16.

The U.S. is the only nation with two referees at the World Cup. Jair Murrufo officiated Belgium's 5-2 victory over Tunisia.

___

4 p.m.

Spain is starting without Andres Iniesta against Russia in the last 16 of the World Cup.

Coach Fernando Hierro makes three changes from the lineup which drew 2-2 with Morocco in the last game of the group stage, bringing in Nacho Fernandez, Jorge "Koke" Resurreccion and Marco Asensio.

Up front in a 4-2-3-1 formation, Diego Costa is likely to try to open up space in Russia's five-man defensive line for David Silva and Isco to threaten the goal.

Spain lineup: David de Gea, Nacho, Gerard Pique, Sergio Busquets, Koke, Marco Asensio, Sergio Ramos, Jordi Alba, Diego Costa, David Silva, Isco.

___

3:50 p.m.

Russia is set to switch to five at the back for its World Cup round of 16 game against Spain on Sunday.

Fyodor Kudryashov will join Sergei Ignashevich and Ilya Kutepov in the center of defense, with Mario Fernandes and Yuri Zhirkov on the flanks. Russia used a four-man back line in its three group games. In midfield Daler Kuzyaev, who came on as a substitute in all three group games, gets his first World Cup start in place of the dropped Yuri Gazinsky.

The winger Denis Cheryshev, who was raised in Spain, is on the bench despite having scored three goals so far, while backup right-back Igor Smolnikov is suspended after being red carded in Monday's 3-0 group-stage loss to Uruguay.

Russia is playing its first World Cup knockout game in the post-Soviet era. The winner will play either Croatia or Denmark in Sochi on July 7.

Russia lineup: Igor Akinfeev, Mario Fernandes, Ilya Kutepov, Sergei Ignashevich, Fyodor Kudryashov, Yuri Zhirkov, Roman Zobnin, Alexander Golovin, Daler Kuzyaev, Alexander Samedov, Artyom Dzyuba.

___

