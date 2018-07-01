Man charged with murder in suspicious death investigation

Police responded to the crash in the 1100 block of Winterpock Road, around 3 a.m. Sunday. (Source: NBC12)

Chesterfield police have charged a man with murder after investigating a suspicious death over the weekend.

William Haskins Jr, 56, was arrested and charged with the murder Rick Hensley, 60.

Hensley was found about 3 a.m. July 1 after crashing a vehicle on Winterpock Road. He died at the hospital of stab wounds suffered before the crash.

Haskins is being held at the Chesterfield County Jail.

James Anderson, who has been living in the area of the crash for more than four years, said it is a quiet community where hardly any crime ever happens.

"To have something like that happen around here - that's just crazy to me," said Anderson.

For Glenn Harris, this death hits too close to home.

"He's a dear friend of mine, and I felt like a part of me died when he died," said Harris. "One of the nicest people that you ever wanted to meet in your life."

Harris said he spoke with Hensley Saturday.

"We were just sitting in the yard talking... just enjoying the day and this had to happen," said Harris. "He would give you the shirt off his back - all you had to do was ask for it. Just a fun-loving guy. He would help you any way he could."

"I hope they find out who did it," said Harris. "That was a dear friend of mine."

Anyone was information is asked to call the Chesterfield County Police Department at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660. Anonymous tips can also be sent in using the P3 app.

