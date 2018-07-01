Chesterfield Police investigate suspicious death

Police have not released the man's identity. (Source: NBC12)

Police are investigating a suspicious death in Chesterfield.

Around 3 a.m. Sunday morning, officers responded to a car crash in the 11000 block of Winterpock Road.

The driver was transported to the hospital where they later died.

The man's death is being classified as suspicious because officers believe he died as a result from injuries before the crash.

Police are withholding the man's identity as to work to notify his family.

Anyone was information is asked to call the Chesterfield County Police Department at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660. Anonymous tips can also be sent in using the P3 app.

