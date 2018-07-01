Thai divers make little progress in murky cave search - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Thai divers make little progress in murky cave search

By TASSANEE VEJPONGSA
Associated Press

MAE SAI, Thailand (AP) - Thai navy divers leading the search for 12 boys and their soccer coach in a cave have failed to make much headway in their effort to push through the murk of a kilometer- (half-mile-) long chamber to what is thought to be a clear area where the missing may be sheltering.

Sunday's reckoning comes after a break on Saturday in the constant rainfall had lowered water levels, bringing hope that the muddy water inside the crucial but clogged chamber would recede and expedite divers' movement forward.

The boys, aged 11 to 16, and their 25-year-old coach entered the sprawling Tham Luang Nang Non cave after a soccer game on June 23. There is hope they can survive if they have found a dry spot in which to shelter.

