Thai divers make little progress in murky cave search

(AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit). Australian Federal Police and Defense Force personnel talk each other near a cave complex where 12 boys and their soccer coach went missing, in Mae Sai, Chiang Rai province, in northern Thailand, Sunday, July 1, 2018. The fran...

(AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit). A cave complex is seen after 12 boys and their soccer coach went missing, in Mae Sai, Chiang Rai province, in northern Thailand, Sunday, July 1, 2018. The frantic effort to locate them in the cave for a week picked up pace as ...

(AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit). Thai police guard the entrance to a cave complex where 12 boys and their soccer coach went missing, in Mae Sai, Chiang Rai province, in northern Thailand, Sunday, July 1, 2018. The frantic effort to locate them in the cave for...

(AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit). A Buddhist monk, helped by Thai rescues, walks after praying near a cave complex where 12 boys and their soccer coach went missing, in Mae Sai, Chiang Rai province, in northern Thailand, Sunday, July 1, 2018. The frantic effor...

(AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit). Rescuers make their way down at the entrance to a cave complex where 12 boys and their soccer coach went missing, in Mae Sai, Chiang Rai province, in northern Thailand, Sunday, July 1, 2018. The frantic effort to locate them i...

By TASSANEE VEJPONGSA

Associated Press

MAE SAI, Thailand (AP) - Thai navy divers leading the search for 12 boys and their soccer coach in a cave have failed to make much headway in their effort to push through the murk of a kilometer- (half-mile-) long chamber to what is thought to be a clear area where the missing may be sheltering.

Sunday's reckoning comes after a break on Saturday in the constant rainfall had lowered water levels, bringing hope that the muddy water inside the crucial but clogged chamber would recede and expedite divers' movement forward.

The boys, aged 11 to 16, and their 25-year-old coach entered the sprawling Tham Luang Nang Non cave after a soccer game on June 23. There is hope they can survive if they have found a dry spot in which to shelter.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.