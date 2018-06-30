Appalachian League - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Appalachian League

By The Associated Press

At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Bluefield (Blue Jays) 8 2 .800 -
Princeton (Rays) 6 5 .545
Danville (Braves) 5 5 .500 3
Pulaski (Yankees) 4 7 .364
Burlington (Royals) 2 9 .182
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Kingsport (Mets) 7 3 .700 -
Elizabethton (Twins) 5 4 .556
Bristol (Pirates) 6 5 .545
Johnson City (Cardinals) 5 5 .500 2
Greeneville (Astros) 3 6 .333

Saturday's Games

Johnson City 12, Kingsport 6

Bluefield at Greeneville, 7 p.m.

Princeton 9, Bristol 3

Pulaski 4, Burlington 0

Elizabethton at Danville, 7 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Bristol at Danville, 4 p.m.

Pulaski at Kingsport, 4 p.m.

Elizabethton at Princeton, 5 p.m.

Johnson City at Greeneville, 5 p.m.

Burlington at Bluefield, 6:05 p.m.

Monday's Games

Pulaski at Kingsport, 6:30 p.m.

Bristol at Danville, 7 p.m.

Elizabethton at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Greeneville at Johnson City, 7 p.m.

Burlington at Bluefield, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly