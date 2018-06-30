3-year-old shot, taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries

A 3-year-old was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. (Source: NBC12)

Police are investigating after a 3-year-old was found with a gunshot wound.

Authorities were called to the 300 block of East 9th Street around 5:45 p.m. on Saturday.

The child was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Officials say they are not looking for suspects.

Police are investigating.

