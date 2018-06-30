3-year-old shot, taken to hospital with life-threatening injurie - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

3-year-old shot, taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries

By Hannah Smith, Digital Content Producer
Connect
A 3-year-old was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. (Source: NBC12) A 3-year-old was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. (Source: NBC12)
RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

Police are investigating after a 3-year-old was found with a gunshot wound. 

Authorities were called to the 300 block of East 9th Street around 5:45 p.m. on Saturday. 

The child was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. 

Officials say they are not looking for suspects. 

Police are investigating. 

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12

Powered by Frankly