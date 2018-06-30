RPD investigating after 2 people shot at apartment complex - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

RPD investigating after 2 people shot at apartment complex

By Hannah Smith, Digital Content Producer
RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

Two people were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds Saturday evening following a shooting at Bellevue Apartments. 

Police were called to 3800 block of Chamberlayne Avenue around 6:14 p.m.

Two adults were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening gunshot wounds. 

Officials say they are not looking for any suspects. 

Police are investigating. 

