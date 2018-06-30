RPD investigating after 2 people shot at apartment complex

Two people were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds Saturday evening following a shooting at Bellevue Apartments.
Police were called to 3800 block of Chamberlayne Avenue around 6:14 p.m.
Two adults were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening gunshot wounds.
Officials say they are not looking for any suspects.
Police are investigating.
Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.
5710 Midlothian Turnpike
Richmond, VA 23225
(804) 230-1212
publicfile@nbc12.com
(804) 230-1212EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.