RPD investigating after 2 people shot at apartment complex

Two people were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds Saturday evening following a shooting at Bellevue Apartments.

Police were called to 3800 block of Chamberlayne Avenue around 6:14 p.m.

Two adults were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

Officials say they are not looking for any suspects.

Police are investigating.

