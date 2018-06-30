Thousands protest immigration policy in downtown Richmond

Thousands of people chanted and marched against the current immigration policy at Richmond’s Bell Tower on Saturday.

“We need to be here to support one another and welcome one another, and not tear each other down,” Leah Contreas said.

Senator Tim Kaine didn’t speak formally during Saturday’s protest but was quick to attack President Donald Trump’s zero tolerance policy.

“The president, with his tail between his legs, had to back away from an anti-humanitarian policy because the American moral gag reflex erupted with such force,” Kaine said.

Despite Trump saying he would not continue to separate families at the border, Kaine said the American people cannot trust the current administration to do the right thing without pressure from protests like Saturday.

Not everyone in attendance was in total opposition to what Trump is doing.

“We can't just let everybody in,” Lisa Fazio said.

Fazio said she agrees that separating families is wrong, she believes the current direction the nations is going with immigration policy is the right one.

