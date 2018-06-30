Petersburg police make arrest in deadly triple shooting

Petersburg police have arrested one man in connection with a triple shooting that left one person dead.

Police say at this time Melvin Myrick, 19, is charged with two counts of malicious wounding, two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, two counts of reckless handling of a firearm, and two counts of possession of a firearm by convicted felon and discharging a firearm within the city limits.

Officials said the incident happened in the 1400 block of Hanover Street on Saturday.

When police arrived, they found three men with gunshot wounds. Two of the men were taken to the hospital for their injuries, the third, Antonio Drew of Petersburg, died at the hospital.

