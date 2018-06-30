Petersburg police investigating triple shooting

Petersburg police are on the scene of a triple shooting.
Officials said the incident happened in the 1400 block of Hanover Street on Saturday.
Police said one person is dead and another is in critical condition.
No additional details were immediately available.
NBC12 is working to learn more.
Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.
5710 Midlothian Turnpike
Richmond, VA 23225
(804) 230-1212
publicfile@nbc12.com
(804) 230-1212EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.