Petersburg police investigating triple shooting

Petersburg police are on the scene of a triple shooting.

Officials said the incident happened in the 1400 block of Hanover Street on Saturday.

Police said one person is dead and another is in critical condition.

No additional details were immediately available.

NBC12 is working to learn more.

