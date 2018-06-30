Ancer, Molinari share lead at National as Tiger stalls

By DOUG FERGUSON
AP Golf Writer
POTOMAC, Md. (AP) - Abraham Ancer and Francesco Molinari each handled the scorching heat and shared the lead at the Quicken Loans National.
Ancer matched the best round of the week with an 8-under 62 on the TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm, giving the 27-year-old Mexican his best shot at his first PGA Tour victory. Molinari birdied his last two holes for a 65 and joined him at 13-under 197.
Tiger Woods looked as though he would be right there with them. Woods made four straight birdies, finished the front nine with seven straight one-putt greens and was in range to go even lower until he was slowed by missed putts and one bad tee shot. He ended up with a 68. That left Woods in a tie for 10th, six shots back.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Cavaliers star LeBron James has informed team officials that he intends to opt out of the final contract year with Cleveland and will become an unrestricted free agent.More >>
Cavaliers star LeBron James has informed team officials that he intends to opt out of the final contract year with Cleveland and will become an unrestricted free agent.More >>
Defenseman Michal Kempny has re-signed with the Stanley Cup champion Washington Capitals for $10 million over four years.More >>
Defenseman Michal Kempny has re-signed with the Stanley Cup champion Washington Capitals for $10 million over four years.More >>
A former VCU basketball star, now a professional football player, returned to Richmond Thursday to talk to campers at the Richmond Police Athletic League (PAL).More >>
A former VCU basketball star, now a professional football player, returned to Richmond Thursday to talk to campers at the Richmond Police Athletic League (PAL).More >>
English soccer star Wayne Rooney has signed with Major League Soccer's D.C. United.More >>
English soccer star Wayne Rooney has signed with Major League Soccer's D.C. United.More >>
The Richmond Kickers have named one of their former players as their new head coach for the remainder of the 2018 season.More >>
The Richmond Kickers have named one of their former players as their new head coach for the remainder of the 2018 season.More >>