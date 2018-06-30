Tips on keeping your pet safe during Fourth of July festivities

Keep your pet safe during the 4th of July. (Source: File Photo)

While you may enjoy the fireworks this holiday season, your four-legged friends don’t.

Each year, shelters across the country see a surge of animals coming into their facilities on the days surrounding the Fourth of July.

"The 4th of July is a big holiday where we see an increased population in animal shelters because pets become so frightened by the fireworks and the noise they make," Executive Director of Heritage Humane Society Kimberly Laska said. "One of the most important things to remember on the 4th of July is to keep your pets indoors so they don't have an opportunity to run away, get hit by a car or end up in an animal shelter.

Here are some tips on keeping your pet safe during the festivities:

Keep your pets INDOORS during fireworks, and make sure all doors/windows are shut and locked.

If hosting a 4th of July party, make sure pets are in a secure room so they can't slip out of the doors.

Turn on the TV or relaxing music to help distract your pets from the loud blasts outside.

Make sure your pet's Microchip and Collar ID's are up to date. This is the fastest way to reconnect you and your pet if you are separated.

Keep your pet distracted with an interactive toy, like a KONG toy filled with peanut butter (and frozen overnight).

