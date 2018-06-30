Virginia GOP chairman announces resignation

He has resigned from his position. (Source: John Whitbeck Twitter)

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - The chairman of the Republican Party of Virginia has resigned.

John Whitbeck announced Saturday that he was leaving his unpaid position next month. He's held the position since 2015.

The state GOP is fractured and did poorly in last year's state-level elections.

Many Republicans do not support Corey Stewart, a diehard supporter of President Donald Trump who recently won the GOP primary for this year's U.S. Senate race.

Stewart is a conservative provocateur who has frequently mocked members of his own party.

Stewart issued a statement Saturday thanking Whitbeck. Stewart also said the next chairman should be loyal to Trump and his agenda.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.