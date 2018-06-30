Man killed after vehicle crashes into lawnmower

The man was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. (Source: RNN)

State police are investigating a crash in Louisa County that left one man dead after he was thrown from his lawnmower on Saturday morning.

Police said Brent Davis, 21, of Mineral, was driving southbound along Route 522.

When Davis went around a turn, officials say Garrett Lyron Jackson, 46, of Mineral, was riding on a lawnmower attempting to turn the mower around in the roadway to make his way back onto the lawn.

Davis hit his brakes in an attempt to stop but struck Jackson from behind, throwing him from the mower.

Jackson was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

There are no charges at this time.

Police are investigating.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12