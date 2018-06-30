Chesterfield police seek man accused of making fraudulent returns at Walmart

Police need your help tracking him down. (Source: Chesterfield County Police)

Chesterfield County Police are seeking the public's help to track down a man they say made fraudulent returns.

Police say the returns were made at the Walmart across from the Stonehenge Village Shopping Center on Midlothian Turnpike.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 748-0660.

