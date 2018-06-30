Wozniacki beats Sabalenka for 2nd Eastbourne title - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Wozniacki beats Sabalenka for 2nd Eastbourne title

EASTBOURNE, England (AP) - Top-seeded Caroline Wozniacki won the Eastbourne International for the second time by beating Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus in straight sets for her 29th career WTA title on Saturday.

Wozniacki, who was runner-up last year, triumphed 7-5, 7-6 (5) in just under two hours, sealing the match with a backhand down the line.

Second-ranked Wozniacki was made to work by No. 45 Sabalenka, who served for both sets.

Wozniacki recovered from multiple breaks down in each set before adding to her 2009 success.

"It's just amazing, it's been a long time ago since I was here as the winner of this tournament, so it's great that I can still play almost 10 years later," Wozniacki said.

The Danish player struggled at the beginning, saving four break points in the first game, but Sabalenka managed to break to love at her next opportunity.

Although Wozniacki broke straight back, she immediately dropped her serve again to hand Sabalenka the initiative.

When Sabalenka served for the set at 5-4, Wozniacki saved two set points and broke again. That changed the dynamic and Wozniacki won three games in a row and secured the set with a backhand.

Sabalenka had the advantage after another three breaks to start the second set, but Wozniacki broke in the sixth game to level.

Sabalenka broke again to serve for the set, and Wozniacki broke back to love.

In the tiebreaker, Sabalenka went 5-2 up but Wozniacki reeled off five successive points to prevail.

In the men's final, Mischa Zverev claimed the first ATP title of his career after defeating Lukas Lacko of Slovakia 6-4, 6-4.

Zverev broke Lacko in the opening game, and in the fifth game of the second set.

The German clinched the victory with his fourth ace.

