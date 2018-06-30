Officials: Arsonist who fire bombed homes in Colonial Heights caught

The Trump administration is rescinding Obama-era guidance on the use of race in school admissions.More >>
The Trump administration is rescinding Obama-era guidance on the use of race in school admissions.More >>
The Colonial Heights Fire Department rescued a dog that was trapped inside a burning home early Saturday morning.More >>
The Colonial Heights Fire Department rescued a dog that was trapped inside a burning home early Saturday morning.More >>
Astros' manager A.J. Hinch said on Tuesday that Justin Verlander will start for Houston the Sunday prior to the All-Star Game, so he's informed the league his ace will not be available to pitch in Washington two days later.More >>
Astros' manager A.J. Hinch said on Tuesday that Justin Verlander will start for Houston the Sunday prior to the All-Star Game, so he's informed the league his ace will not be available to pitch in Washington two days later.More >>
A former jail in Caroline County will house illegal immigrants after an agreement with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.More >>
A former jail in Caroline County will house illegal immigrants after an agreement with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.More >>
You could face up to a year in prison plus a $2,500 fine for possession of illegal fireworks, and you run the risk of doing serious bodily harm if they are mishandled.More >>
You could face up to a year in prison plus a $2,500 fine for possession of illegal fireworks, and you run the risk of doing serious bodily harm if they are mishandled.More >>
A new product that claims to eradicate mosquitoes is flying off the shelves at local stores as people hope to fight back against the large mosquito population this summer.More >>
A new product that claims to eradicate mosquitoes is flying off the shelves at local stores as people hope to fight back against the large mosquito population this summer.More >>
Police say the alleged victims are 13 and 14 years old, and the incident happened in Bowling Green. Nationwide arrest warrants have been issued for the three men on two counts of kidnapping and rape.More >>
Police say the alleged victims are 13 and 14 years old, and the incident happened in Bowling Green. Nationwide arrest warrants have been issued for the three men on two counts of kidnapping and rape.More >>