Officials: Arsonist on the loose fire bombed homes in Colonial Heights

Officials with Colonial Heights Fire & EMS say they are on the lookout for an arsonist who fire bombed two homes last week.

One of the homes was bombed on Wednesday, in the 2200 block of Franklin Avenue. Then on Saturday, crews responded to another fire, this time in the 2300 block of Franklin Avenue around 3:45 a.m.

Crews rescued a dog trapped inside the building, and it was quickly taken to the emergency vet.

Officials say the family was not home at the time of the fire.

The second house fire was also determined to be arson, possibly by fire bomb.

Colonial Heights Police and the ATF are now working to find the suspect. The fire department has released a surveillance photo of the possible arson suspect.

Anyone with information should call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12