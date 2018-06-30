Officials: Arsonist on the loose fire bombed homes in Colonial Heights

Rescue divers are advancing in the main passageway inside the flooded cave in Thailand where 12 boys and their soccer coach have been missing more than a week.More >>
Rescue divers are advancing in the main passageway inside the flooded cave in Thailand where 12 boys and their soccer coach have been missing more than a week.More >>
The Colonial Heights Fire Department rescued a dog that was trapped inside a burning home early Saturday morning.More >>
The Colonial Heights Fire Department rescued a dog that was trapped inside a burning home early Saturday morning.More >>
A Mechanicsville neighborhood is coming together for a Navy veteran after several people reportedly stole American Flags from a display at the man’s home.More >>
A Mechanicsville neighborhood is coming together for a Navy veteran after several people reportedly stole American Flags from a display at the man’s home.More >>
A mistake worthy of a Cheech and Chong skit has left a man under arrest in northern Virginia on drug-distribution charges.More >>
A mistake worthy of a Cheech and Chong skit has left a man under arrest in northern Virginia on drug-distribution charges.More >>
A man missing out of Charlottesville since June 20 is believed to be in danger, according to Virginia State Police.More >>
A man missing out of Charlottesville since June 20 is believed to be in danger, according to Virginia State Police.More >>
The Laurens County Sheriff's Office said an investigation is underway after a two-year-old was found dead at a residence in Clinton.More >>
The Laurens County Sheriff's Office said an investigation is underway after a two-year-old was found dead at a residence in Clinton.More >>
Medic said they initially responded to five separate 911 calls within an hour at the same complex for general illness complaints Sunday evening.More >>
Medic said they initially responded to five separate 911 calls within an hour at the same complex for general illness complaints Sunday evening.More >>
The body of a missing man was recovered from the Mississippi River near Tom Lee Park on Sunday, according to the man's family.More >>
The body of a missing man was recovered from the Mississippi River near Tom Lee Park on Sunday, according to the man's family.More >>
A Summerville woman facing third-degree assault charges in connection with an alleged assault at a Summerville pool faced a bond judge Tuesday afternoon.More >>
A Summerville woman facing third-degree assault charges in connection with an alleged assault at a Summerville pool faced a bond judge Tuesday afternoon.More >>