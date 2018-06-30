Colonial Heights fire crews rescue dog trapped in house fire

The Colonial Heights Fire Department rescued a dog that was trapped inside a burning home early Saturday morning.

Crews were called to the 2300 block of Franklin Avenue around 3:45 a.m. when the fire broke out.

When fire crews arrived, they found the dog inside and it was quickly taken to the emergency vet.

Officials say the family was not home at the time of the fire.

There is no word on the dog’s condition.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

