Colonial Heights fire crews rescue dog trapped in house fire

The Colonial Heights Fire Department rescued a dog that was trapped inside a burning home early Saturday morning.
Crews were called to the 2300 block of Franklin Avenue around 3:45 a.m. when the fire broke out.
When fire crews arrived, they found the dog inside and it was quickly taken to the emergency vet.
Officials say the family was not home at the time of the fire.
There is no word on the dog’s condition.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.
The Colonial Heights Fire Department rescued a dog that was trapped inside a burning home early Saturday morning.More >>
The Colonial Heights Fire Department rescued a dog that was trapped inside a burning home early Saturday morning.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
The outage is affecting internet, phone, and television services for both homes and businesses.More >>
The outage is affecting internet, phone, and television services for both homes and businesses.More >>
Cheers - and tears of joy - erupted shortly after midnight Friday when a puppy's 31-hour ordeal came to a happy end.More >>
Cheers - and tears of joy - erupted shortly after midnight Friday when a puppy's 31-hour ordeal came to a happy end.More >>
Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating a shooting that happened in Ashburn on the 800 Block of W. Washington Saturday morning.More >>
Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating a shooting that happened in Ashburn on the 800 Block of W. Washington Saturday morning.More >>