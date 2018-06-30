Denmark coach says team 'will attack more' against Croatia

(AP Photo/David Vincent, File). FILE - In this file photo from June 26, 2018, Denmark coach Age Hareide, right, gestures during the Group C match between Denmark and France at the 2018 World Cup at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow,

By STEPHEN WADE

AP Sports Writer

NIZHNY NOVGOROD, Russia (AP) - Denmark coach Age Hareide summed up his strategy against Croatia at the World Cup. Score more.

The Danes are unbeaten in their last 18 matches and have given up only one goal in the last seven with Kasper Schmeichel as goalkeeper.

They've also produced only two goals in three World Cup group matches. On Sunday, they'll have to do better in the round of 16- much better than a lifeless 0-0 draw against France in the final group match.

"I think you will see a different Denmark from what you have seen so far," Hareide said. "We need to play differently to progress. We need to defend, but we also need to attack more than we've done in previous matches."

Croatia is seen as the favorite to get past Denmark, with some even saying the Balkan country has an outside shot to reach the final. Croatia's midfield, which includes Luka Modric and Ivan Rakitic, has been as good as any at the World Cup.

Despite the coach's wishes, Denmark lives by its defense and goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel.

"I think he's been doing very well, but I don't want to praise him too much," captain and defender Simon Kjaer told reporters on Saturday as he sat next to Schmeichel. "That he's played so well is not a surprise to us."

Kjaer also promised changes against Croatia.

"They will have to respect us," Kjaer said. "We are not easy to play against. We are not a nice team to meet and, of course, the Croatians know that."

Schmeichel is the son of former Manchester United goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel. He doesn't appreciate being compared to his father and Danish journalists no longer ask about it.

But reporters at the World Cup have raised the question, and Schmeichel has been polite in answering.

"It's not annoying. I just expect more of you guys," Schmeichel said, chiding a few reporters. "Obviously coming to the World Cup you have new media that haven't spoken to me before and they are going to ask the question. I think the Danish media know what the response will be."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.