Trump claims Saudi Arabia will boost oil production - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Trump claims Saudi Arabia will boost oil production

By KEN THOMAS
Associated Press

BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J. (AP) - President Donald Trump says he has received assurances from King Salman of Saudi Arabia that the kingdom will increase oil production, "maybe up to 2,000,000 barrels," in response to turmoil in Iran and Venezuela.

Trump says on Twitter Saturday that he asked Salman to increase oil production "to make up the difference...Prices to high! He has agreed!"

His comments come as oil prices have edged higher as his administration pushes U.S. allies to end oil purchases from Iran.

The OPEC cartel recently agreed to pump 1 million barrels more crude oil per day. Trump's claim of a 2-million-barrel increase for Saudi Arabia alone does not specify a timeframe.

There was no immediate acknowledgment from the Saudi Royal Court that the conversation took place. Officials didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Joe Jackson, patriarch of musical Jackson family, dies at 89

    Joe Jackson, patriarch of musical Jackson family, dies at 89

    Wednesday, June 27 2018 8:10 PM EDT2018-06-28 00:10:25 GMT
    Saturday, June 30 2018 8:30 AM EDT2018-06-30 12:30:36 GMT
    (AP Photo/John Smierciak). FILE - In this June 2, 2010 file photo, Joe Jackson, father of the late Michael Jackson, laughs during a news conference about the construction of the proposed Michael Jackson Performing Arts and Cultural Center and Museum, i...(AP Photo/John Smierciak). FILE - In this June 2, 2010 file photo, Joe Jackson, father of the late Michael Jackson, laughs during a news conference about the construction of the proposed Michael Jackson Performing Arts and Cultural Center and Museum, i...
    Joseph Jackson, the famously iron-fisted patriarch behind the Jackson Five musical dynasty, has died at 89, according to a family source.More >>
    Joseph Jackson, the famously iron-fisted patriarch behind the Jackson Five musical dynasty, has died at 89, according to a family source.More >>

  • Trump responds to attack on Maryland newspaper

    Trump responds to attack on Maryland newspaper

    Friday, June 29 2018 3:29 PM EDT2018-06-29 19:29:43 GMT
    Saturday, June 30 2018 8:19 AM EDT2018-06-30 12:19:02 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin). President Donald Trump gestures while speaking, Friday, June 29, 2018, during an event in the East Room of the White House in Washington. Trump, who has repeatedly denounced the press as “the enemy of the American people,” ...(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin). President Donald Trump gestures while speaking, Friday, June 29, 2018, during an event in the East Room of the White House in Washington. Trump, who has repeatedly denounced the press as “the enemy of the American people,” ...
    President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly denounced the press as "the enemy of the American people," says journalists "should be free from the fear of being violently attacked.".More >>
    President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly denounced the press as "the enemy of the American people," says journalists "should be free from the fear of being violently attacked.".More >>

  • In South Sudan, actress Ashley Judd brings spirit of #MeToo

    In South Sudan, actress Ashley Judd brings spirit of #MeToo

    Friday, June 29 2018 5:11 AM EDT2018-06-29 09:11:44 GMT
    Saturday, June 30 2018 8:16 AM EDT2018-06-30 12:16:29 GMT
    AP Interview: Actress Ashley Judd brings message of #MeToo in visit to war-torn South Sudan.More >>
    AP Interview: Actress Ashley Judd brings message of #MeToo in visit to war-torn South Sudan.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly