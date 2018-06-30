The Latest: Mexico players, coach go sightseeing in Moscow - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

MOSCOW (AP) - The Latest on Saturday at the World Cup (all times local):

1:35 p.m.

Mexican players are insisting they're relaxed ahead of their clash with Brazil in the round of 16 in the World Cup - now they seem to be proving it.

Ahead of Monday's win-or-go-home game against the Brazilians in Samara, several members of Mexico's team and even coach Juan Carlos Osorio took some time off to go sightseeing at Red Square.

Captain Andres Guardado along with his wife and son Maximo, defenders Jesus Gallardo and Edson Alvarez, midfielder Javier Aquino, striker Raul Jimenez and Osorio spent several hours Friday in downtown Moscow.

It's Mexico's seventh straight chance to qualify for the quarterfinals for the first time since hosting the World Cup in 1970 and 1986.

___

12:51 p.m.

John Stones is back in training with England, two days after coming off at halftime of the 1-0 loss to Belgium at the World Cup because of a calf problem.

The center back was among the 21 players practicing in light rain Saturday at England's training base just outside St. Petersburg.

Stones was pictured on the England bench with heavy strapping and ice around his left calf during the second half of the game against Belgium on Thursday.

The only absentees from training were Fabian Delph, who was back in England to be with his wife ahead of the birth of their third child, and Ruben Loftus-Cheek, who had a conditioning session back at the team hotel.

England plays Colombia in the last 16 on Tuesday.

