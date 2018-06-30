Stones trains with England at World Cup - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Stones trains with England at World Cup

(AP Photo/Petr David Josek). England's John Stones clears the ball before Belgium's Michy Batshuayi, right, can score during the group G match between England and Belgium at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Kaliningrad Stadium in Kaliningrad, Russia, T...
(AP Photo/Alastair Grant). England's John Stones controls the ball as he takes part in a training session for the England team at the 2018 soccer World Cup, in the Spartak Zelenogorsk ground, Zelenogorsk near St. Petersburg, Russia, Saturday, June 30, ...

REPINO, Russia (AP) - John Stones took part in training with England on Saturday, two days after coming off at halftime of the 1-0 loss to Belgium at the World Cup because of a calf problem.

The center back was among the 21 players practicing in light rain at England's training base just outside St. Petersburg.

Stones was pictured on the England bench with heavy strapping and ice around his left calf during the second half of the game against Belgium on Thursday.

The only absentees from training were Fabian Delph, who was back in England to be with his wife ahead of the birth of their third child, and Ruben Loftus-Cheek, who had a conditioning session back at the team hotel.

England plays Colombia in the last 16 on Tuesday.

