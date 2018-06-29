Appalachian League

By The Associated Press
|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Bluefield (Blue Jays)
|7
|2
|.778
|-
|Princeton (Rays)
|5
|5
|.500
|2½
|Danville (Braves)
|4
|5
|.444
|3
|Pulaski (Yankees)
|3
|7
|.300
|4½
|Burlington (Royals)
|2
|8
|.200
|5½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Kingsport (Mets)
|7
|2
|.778
|-
|Elizabethton (Twins)
|5
|3
|.625
|1½
|Bristol (Pirates)
|6
|4
|.600
|1½
|Johnson City (Cardinals)
|4
|5
|.444
|3
|Greeneville (Astros)
|3
|5
|.375
|3½
|Friday's Games
Johnson City 7, Kingsport 6, 10 innings
Bluefield at Greeneville, 7 p.m.
Princeton 4, Bristol 1
Burlington 2, Pulaski 0
Elizabethton at Danville, 7 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Johnson City at Kingsport, 6:30 p.m.
Bluefield at Greeneville, 7 p.m.
Bristol at Princeton, 7 p.m.
Burlington at Pulaski, 7 p.m.
Elizabethton at Danville, 7 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Bristol at Danville, 4 p.m.
Pulaski at Kingsport, 4 p.m.
Elizabethton at Princeton, 5 p.m.
Johnson City at Greeneville, 5 p.m.
Burlington at Bluefield, 6:05 p.m.
Cavaliers star LeBron James has informed team officials that he intends to opt out of the final contract year with Cleveland and will become an unrestricted free agent.More >>
Defenseman Michal Kempny has re-signed with the Stanley Cup champion Washington Capitals for $10 million over four years.More >>
A former VCU basketball star, now a professional football player, returned to Richmond Thursday to talk to campers at the Richmond Police Athletic League (PAL).More >>
English soccer star Wayne Rooney has signed with Major League Soccer's D.C. United.More >>
The Richmond Kickers have named one of their former players as their new head coach for the remainder of the 2018 season.More >>
