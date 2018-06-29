AP source: Mavs chasing DeAndre Jordan again 3 years later

By SCHUYLER DIXON
AP Sports Writer
DALLAS (AP) - A person with knowledge of the situation says the Dallas Mavericks are making another run at DeAndre Jordan, three years after the center jilted them in free agency to stay with the Los Angeles Clippers.
Jordan has opted out of the final year of that contract he signed with the Clippers in 2015, and the Mavericks intend to pursue him as an unrestricted free agent, the person told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Friday because the sides are not publicly commenting on moves ahead of free agency opening Sunday.
The Mavericks had an agreement from Jordan to sign with them as a free agent three years ago. The Houston native changed his mind, and the saga played out on social media the day before Jordan could sign. Former teammates Chris Paul and Blake Griffin and coach Doc Rivers went to his house and stayed with him until the deal was official.
The reversal was a stunning setback for Dallas, which is coming off consecutive losing seasons for the first time in nearly 20 years.
