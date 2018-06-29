Wounded veteran gets camper through 'Hope for the Warriors'

A veteran who was wounded in Iraq received a travel trailer so he and his family can head out on vacation and enjoy the outdoors.

Army Sergeant Michael Costanzo served our country in 2003 and 2005. He says after he was wounded, he had to get his foot reconstructed and have his back fixed.

Costanzo's grandfather had a travel trailer, and he hoped he could do the same for his family. An organization called "Hope for the Warriors" granted his wish.

"We've done some camping in tents. We've done some camping in a pop-up that almost blew away in a storm, so this is a whole different experience," said Costanzo. "Being able to leave on a Friday and go home on a Sunday to go out enjoy and travel and go out where we want."

In the organization's history, Hope for the Warriors has awarded more than 180 wishes to the brave men and women who've risked their lives for our country.

