Friday expected to be busiest day in airline history

The Fourth of July is still five days away, but the travel rush is well underway.

I-64 East near Nine Mile Road is experiencing delays Friday evening because of a deadly accident, so plan accordingly.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) predicts this will be the busiest day in airline history as people head out for an extended holiday weekend.

The Friday before the Fourth of July has historically been one of the busiest days of the year for air travel, and that certainly seemed to be the case at Richmond International Airport.

Troy Bell with the Richmond International Airport says the lines were massive Friday morning.

"This being a midweek holiday...take off today, and you can go for a week and people at the office will hardly miss you, because many others are doing the same," said Bell.

The airport has had an increase in travelers all year, but the numbers have soared this summer.

"We see an increase in vacation travel. We've seen in Richmond, it really picked up since public schools let out," said Bell.

More travelers typically mean longer lines, so what should you do to make sure you do not miss your flight?

The airport says when traveling here, it's best to remember the "90/40 rule" - give yourself 90 minutes to check in and be at your gate 40 minutes before your flight leaves.

"If you try and cut it close, things might not go your way, and you'll miss you flight," said Bell.

That's why it's important to take advantage of any possible short cuts.

"We did online check-in and we're not checking any bags, so we're pretty much good to go," said passenger April Knowles.

Before you head out the door, you should also check and see what you can and cannot bring onto your flight.

