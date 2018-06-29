Trump: US not pulling out of World Trade Organization

By KEN THOMAS
Associated Press
MORRISTOWN, N.J. (AP) - President Donald Trump says he has no plans to pull out of the World Trade Organization, pushing back against reports that he has told advisers he would like to.
Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One, "I'm not talking about pulling out" of the trade organization but reiterated his past views that the U.S. has not been treated fairly by it.
The president also says his administration is close to wrapping up an investigation into whether it should increase tariffs on cars imported from the European Union. Trump says the investigation will be completed in three or four weeks. He says, "something is going to have to be done - we're not being treated fairly on trade."
The president has privately suggested tariffs of 20 to 25 percent.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
