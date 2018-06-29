2 animals test positive for rabies in Dinwiddie County

Health officials advise to stay up to date with your pet's rabies shots. (Source: File Photo)

Health officials are warning pet owners to make sure their pets are up to date on rabies shots after two animals tested positive for the disease in Dinwiddie County.

A stray kitten and puppy tested positive in the Carson area of Dinwiddie County near the Prince George County line.

The animals were tested on June 19.

The Health Department strongly advises that the following steps be taken to prevent pets and families from being exposed to rabies:

Vaccinate all cats, dogs and ferrets against rabies and keep them up to date.

Avoid contact with wild animals or stray cats and dogs.

Do not feed wild animals or stray cats and dogs.

Report stray animals to your local animal control agency.

Eliminate outdoor food sources around the home.

Keep pets confined to your property or walk them on a leash.

Rabies is a viral disease most often found in bats, raccoons and foxes. It is spread through saliva, most often through a bite or scratch.

Early symptoms include fever, headache and general weakness or discomfort. Once symptoms begin - there is no cure.

