Another motorcycle maker considers moving output overseas - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Another motorcycle maker considers moving output overseas

SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa (AP) - A Minnesota-based company said on Friday that it is considering moving production of some motorcycles out of the country because of European tariffs, just days after Harley-Davidson announced a similar move

A spokeswoman for Polaris Industries acknowledged that the company could move some production of its Indian Motorcycles from northwest Iowa to Poland.

"Nothing is definitive," Polaris spokeswoman Jess Rogers said. "We're looking at a range of mitigation plans."

Harley-Davidson announced Monday that it was moving production of motorcycles sold in Europe from U.S. factories to facilities overseas because of retaliatory tariffs.

President Donald Trump had used the iconic American motorcycle maker as an example of a U.S. business harmed by trade barriers in other countries before imposing steep tariffs on European steel and aluminum. The European Union responded with measures that hit around $3.25 billion (€2.79 billion) worth of American-made products, including on American-made motorcycles.

Harley-Davidson said the new tariffs would add about $2,200 per average motorcycle exported from the U.S. to the EU.

Since its announced moved, Harley-Davidson has endured harsh criticism from the president, who has said in a tweet that any shift in production by the company "will be the beginning of the end." He added: "The Aura will be gone and they will be taxed like never before!"

That criticism is no doubt on the minds of Polaris executives as they seek ways to mitigate the effects of the tariffs.

In its first quarter earnings released in April, Polaris projected around $15 million in additional costs in 2018. Rogers said the latest tariffs would raise costs further, declining to estimate by how much.

"But we're definitely seeing an increase in costs," she said.

Polaris employs around 650 people at its Iowa plant in Spirit Lake.

___

This story has been corrected to show that Polaris' first quarter earnings were released in April, not earlier this month.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Harlan Ellison, science fiction master, dies at age 84

    Harlan Ellison, science fiction master, dies at age 84

    Thursday, June 28 2018 5:22 PM EDT2018-06-28 21:22:53 GMT
    Friday, June 29 2018 6:53 PM EDT2018-06-29 22:53:00 GMT
    Harlan Ellison, prolific, pugnacious science fiction master, dead at 85.More >>
    Harlan Ellison, prolific, pugnacious science fiction master, dead at 85.More >>

  • New app offers interactive experiences for Disney guests

    New app offers interactive experiences for Disney guests

    Friday, June 29 2018 8:38 AM EDT2018-06-29 12:38:03 GMT
    Friday, June 29 2018 6:47 PM EDT2018-06-29 22:47:52 GMT
    With the opening of Toy Story Land at Hollywood Studies, Walt Disney World is also offering guests a new level of entertainment with a new mobile app called Play Disney Parks.More >>
    With the opening of Toy Story Land at Hollywood Studies, Walt Disney World is also offering guests a new level of entertainment with a new mobile app called Play Disney Parks.More >>

  • Month after diss track, Drake emerges unfazed with new album

    Month after diss track, Drake emerges unfazed with new album

    Friday, June 29 2018 1:08 PM EDT2018-06-29 17:08:13 GMT
    Friday, June 29 2018 6:45 PM EDT2018-06-29 22:45:29 GMT
    (Photo by Jonathan Short/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this June 27, 2015 file photo, Canadian singer Drake performs on the main stage at Wireless festival in Finsbury Park, London. Drake's “Scorpion,” the highly anticipated, 25-track album by pop musi...(Photo by Jonathan Short/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this June 27, 2015 file photo, Canadian singer Drake performs on the main stage at Wireless festival in Finsbury Park, London. Drake's “Scorpion,” the highly anticipated, 25-track album by pop musi...
    Drake, who was harshly attacked on a diss track by rapper Pusha T last month, is back on top seemingly unfazed.More >>
    Drake, who was harshly attacked on a diss track by rapper Pusha T last month, is back on top seemingly unfazed.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly