Police identify man killed in 3-vehicle crash on I-64

Vehicles were rerouted off I-64 East following the fatal crash. (Source: VDOT)

Police have identified the victim fatal crash on I-64 involving three vehicles.

The crash happened around 3:50 p.m. Friday at mile marker 199, between S. Laburnum Avenue and Airport Drive.

State police said Larry M. Kemp, 74, of Richmond, Va. was heading eastbound in the left lane and was attempting to merge into the middle lane due to a truck being on the left shoulder of the road.

A vehicle driven by Travis A. Scarborough, 29, of Richmond, Va., hit Kemp in the back of the car, forcing Kemp to the far right lane and shoulder.

Kemp and his passenger, Doris A. Boykin, 82, of Suffolk, were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Kemp was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Scarborough has been charged with reckless driving and no valid operators license.

Traffic was backed up several miles in the eastbound direction.

Police are still investigating.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12