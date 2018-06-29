1 dead in 4-vehicle crash on I-64 - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

1 dead in 4-vehicle crash on I-64

By Shawn Maclauchlan, Senior Digital Content Producer
Vehicles were rerouted off I-64 East following the fatal crash. (Source: VDOT) Vehicles were rerouted off I-64 East following the fatal crash. (Source: VDOT)
HENRICO, VA (WWBT) -

Police are investigating after a fatal crash on I-64 involving four vehicles.

The crash happened around 3:50 p.m. Friday at mile marker 197, between S. Laburnum Avenue and Airport Drive.

Police confirm one person has died in the crash. A second person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Traffic is backed up several miles in the eastbound direction.

