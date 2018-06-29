Massive outage hitting Comcast; company working to restore servi - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Massive outage hitting Comcast; company working to restore service

(RNN) – Comcast is experiencing major service problems across the country.

On Twitter, the television, internet and phone service provider said two unrelated fibers were cut to its "network backbone providers," and that the outage is affecting residential and business customers alike; the company said around 5:30 p.m. ET that its engineers were working to restore service to all customers.

The outage began about 1 p.m. ET on Friday. Many on Twitter began calling out the company since they couldn't get through on the customer service line.

Some on Twitter are calling for a credit to their account. Others are telling Comcast to unplug for 30 seconds and then plug back in, a common solution for when internet service goes out at home.

Comcast’s national headquarters are in Philadelphia. The company is the largest cable service provider in the United States.

