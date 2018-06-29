Makeshift memorial begins for 5 killed in newsroom shooting - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Makeshift memorial begins for 5 killed in newsroom shooting

By Hannah Smith, Digital Content Producer
Various items have been dropped off. (Source: NBC12) Various items have been dropped off. (Source: NBC12)
ANNAPOLIS, MD (WWBT) -

A makeshift memorial has begun along the road leading up to the building that houses the Capital Gazette following Thursday's shooting in Annapolis that left five people dead. 

Jarrod Ramos has been charged with five counts of murder after he broke out the glass to the newsroom and opened fire with a shotgun. 

Gerald Fischman, John McNamara, Rebecca Smith, Robert Hiaasen and Wendi Winters were killed in the attack. Now, the community is coming together to honor them with a makeshift memorial by dropping off flowers, balloons, notebooks and other items. 

People across the country have also been expressing their sympathy for the victims on Twitter with #AnnapolisStrong 

The newspaper published a paper following the shooting, covering themselves and their fallen colleagues. 

A GoFundMe has also been created for the victims, which has raised more than $140,000. 

