Makeshift memorial begins for 5 killed in newsroom shooting

Various items have been dropped off. (Source: NBC12)

A makeshift memorial has begun along the road leading up to the building that houses the Capital Gazette following Thursday's shooting in Annapolis that left five people dead.

Jarrod Ramos has been charged with five counts of murder after he broke out the glass to the newsroom and opened fire with a shotgun.

Gerald Fischman, John McNamara, Rebecca Smith, Robert Hiaasen and Wendi Winters were killed in the attack. Now, the community is coming together to honor them with a makeshift memorial by dropping off flowers, balloons, notebooks and other items.

People across the country have also been expressing their sympathy for the victims on Twitter with #AnnapolisStrong

My heart is broken hearing about the Capital Gazette, I always thought it could never happen in Annapolis, but here we are. Why do we let this happen? We need change and soon. #AnnapolisStrong — Peter Schoff (@PeterSchoff) June 29, 2018

praying for my hometown???? to all the families , friends , & loved ones who have been effected by today’s event , my prayers go out to you?? #AnnapolisStrong — maryrosalee??? (@rosiepast) June 29, 2018

The newspaper published a paper following the shooting, covering themselves and their fallen colleagues.

A GoFundMe has also been created for the victims, which has raised more than $140,000.

