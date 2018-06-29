Hossler has early lead, Woods within 4 shots at TPC Potomac

By DOUG FERGUSON
AP Golf Writer
POTOMAC, Md. (AP) - Beau Hossler has been hanging around the lead on the weekend in search of his first victory, and he gets a chance at the Quicken Loans National.
So does Tiger Woods.
Hossler, the 23-year-old Californian in his first full year on the PGA Tour, birdied four of his last five holes and finished with a 35-foot birdie on the 18th for a 4-under 66. He had a two-shot lead over those who played Friday morning at the TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm.
Woods finished on the other side of the course with two pars that felt just as big. On a day of seven birdies, Woods didn't let a good round go to waste at the end. He twice saved par from the bunker for a 65 and was four back.
