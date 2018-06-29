Numerous injuries reported after Henrico church bus crashes in SC

A church bus from Richmond crashed in Horry County, South Carolina, on Friday afternoon.

Horry Fire and Rescue says there were 17 total people involved in the crash, which also involved two other vehicles.

WMBF in Myrtle Beach says the bus was from Ridge Baptist Church in Henrico County.

A pastor at the church says the bus was carrying 11 teens and two adults - all are believed to be OK.

@hcfirerescue and Fair Bluff EMS operating at GREEN SEA RD / W HWY 9 BYP for a multi-vehicle Crash. 2 cars and an overturned church bus 17 total patients. 3 critical, 3 serious, 9 Minor, 2 refusals, 1 was extricated. 8 Ambulances, 4 Fire Apparatus, 12 Staff Officers responded — Horry SC Fire Rescue (@hcfirerescue) June 29, 2018

According to WMBF, the bus overturned bus in the area of Green Sea Road and W. Highway 9 Bypass.

The pastor said the bus was headed back from Sea Salt Summer Camp, a trip teens have taken for seven years.

The crash happened just before 1:15 p.m.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12