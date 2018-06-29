1 woman taken to hospital after shooting

One woman was taken to the hospital. (Source: NBC12)

Police are investigating a shooting that sent one woman to the hospital on Friday.

Richmond police were called to the 1800 block of Broad Rock Boulevard around 11:51 a.m.

One woman was taken to the hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

The investigation is in its early stages, and more information will be released as it becomes available.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12