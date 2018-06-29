6 people displaced in Richmond house fire

Six people were displaced in the house fire on Caldwell Avenue. (Source: NBC12)

Six people - four adults and two juveniles - were displaced from their Richmond home after a fire on Friday morning.

The Richmond Fire Department responded to the scene on Caldwell Avenue around 9 a.m. with fire coming from the kitchen.

There's currently no information on what sparked the blaze or how much damage it caused.

No injuries were reported.

The Virginia Red Cross is assisting the six people who lived in the home.

