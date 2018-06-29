Petersburg police lines restored following Comcast outage

If you need any police assistance in Petersburg, call 911. (Source: Petersburg Police)

A nationwide outage with Comcast impacted police phone lines in Petersburg on Friday.

"Currently the Petersburg Bureau of Police is experiencing a phone outage due to a nationwide outage with Comcast," the Petersburg Bureau of Police said Friday afternoon. "... The only line that is operational at this time is 911. If there is a need for police services ... call 911."

The department said lines were restored Friday night.

Comcast tweeted that "One of our large backbone network partners had a fiber cut," which is impacting several services.

Thousands of reports of the outage have appeared on the website Down Detector.

