Petersburg police lines impacted by Comcast outage

If you need any police assistance in Petersburg, call 911. (Source: Petersburg Police)

A nationwide outage with Comcast is impacting police phone lines in Petersburg.

"Currently the Petersburg Bureau of Police is experiencing a phone outage due to a nationwide outage with Comcast," the Petersburg Bureau of Police said Friday afternoon. "... The only line that is operational at this time is 911. If there is a need for police services ... call 911."

Thousands of reports of the outage have appeared on the website Down Detector.

There's currently no information on what caused the outage.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12