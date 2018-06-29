Petersburg police lines impacted by Comcast outage

A nationwide outage with Comcast is impacting police phone lines in Petersburg.
"Currently the Petersburg Bureau of Police is experiencing a phone outage due to a nationwide outage with Comcast," the Petersburg Bureau of Police said Friday afternoon. "... The only line that is operational at this time is 911. If there is a need for police services ... call 911."
Thousands of reports of the outage have appeared on the website Down Detector.
There's currently no information on what caused the outage.
