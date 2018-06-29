Tips to help you apply sunscreen, avoid getting burned this summer

Sunscreen and trying to apply it on wiggly kids is often a regular part of summertime here in the River City.

Too many people, however, make mistakes with sunscreen that can put them at risk for sunburn or worse.

One common mistake is not using enough sunscreen.

Dermatologists say you should use a shot glasses worth of a broad spectrum sunscreen on your body and at least another tea spoons worth on your face.

They also say the higher the S-P-F the better.

While cosmetic companies love to say their products contain sun protection, the experts say you'd have to have a lot of that product and keep reapplying it to get the same protection you get from using regular sunscreen.

Another common mistake is using the sunscreen you have leftover from last summer or even the year before.

Sunscreen does expire and becomes ineffective after time. Before you apply it check that expiration date on the tube.

If you have any doubt, get a new bottle.

And another mistake is waiting until you're already out on the pool deck to apply that sunscreen.

Sunscreen takes about 20 to 30 minutes to set in and provide protection to your skin.



Don't forget to protect your eyes and lips! Get into the habit of wearing sunglasses outside and make sure those shade offer broad spectrum sun protections. Wear lip balm with S-P-F protection, too.

