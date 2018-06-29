Adam Sandler wears VCU T-shirt in couple's wedding photos - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Adam Sandler wears VCU T-shirt in couple's wedding photos

By Brian Tynes, Digital Content Producer
Go Rams! (Source: Mlle Sana Photography) Go Rams! (Source: Mlle Sana Photography)
How would you like to have Adam Sandler show up at your wedding?

What about if he was uninvited?

You would probably have a flower girl, so why not a "Waterboy?"

If you’re a Virginia Commonwealth fan, you might not mind because Sandler seems to like the Rams too. Sandler was photographed in a VCU T-shirt. He played basketball at the university while in Richmond for a performance earlier this year.

While in Montreal to film a movie with Jennifer Anniston, Sandler happened upon a couple taking their wedding pictures.

The pictures were taken by Sana Belgot for Mlle Sana Photography.

The VCU T-shirt and basketball shorts Sandler is wearing clash against the tuxedo and wedding dress of the newlyweds, but they don’t seem to mind.

Also out of place? That mustache.

