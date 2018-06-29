Adam Sandler wears VCU T-shirt in couple's wedding photos

Cavaliers star LeBron James has informed team officials that he intends to opt out of the final contract year with Cleveland and will become an unrestricted free agent.More >>
Defenseman Michal Kempny has re-signed with the Stanley Cup champion Washington Capitals for $10 million over four years.More >>
A former VCU basketball star, now a professional football player, returned to Richmond Thursday to talk to campers at the Richmond Police Athletic League (PAL).More >>
English soccer star Wayne Rooney has signed with Major League Soccer's D.C. United.More >>
The Richmond Kickers have named one of their former players as their new head coach for the remainder of the 2018 season.More >>
