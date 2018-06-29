Virginia postal worker charged in 220 pounds of marijuana scheme

A Hampton postal worker is accused of being involved in a scheme to get 220 pounds of marijuana over the course of a year.

According to WTKR, Darryl Harding is charged with bribery and conspiracy to traffic marijuana.

Harding is accused of taking money in exchange to reroute packages he knew had marijuana and give them to his co-conspirators, WTKR reports. Phillip Miller and Leory Williams Jr. are also charged with possession with intent to deliver marijuana.

Harding had been with the post office for 33 years.

All three are expected to appear in court July 13.

