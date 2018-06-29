New York man is fourth Outer Banks drowning this year

The man was among several people who were caught in a rip current. (Source: Cape Hatteras National Seashore)

A New York man drowned off Cape Hatteras National Seashore on Thursday, the fourth fatal drowning incident in the area this year.

Rescue crews were called to assist multiple swimmers who were caught in a rip current. Six people were rescued, including one by a bystander.

The 48-year-old man was visiting the Outer Banks from Sayville, NY. CPR was performed on the beach, but the man could not be revived.

Two jet skis were used to rescue the endangered swimmers, and a bystander on a surfboard assisted with the rescue.

At the time, there was a moderate risk warning for rip currents, meaning officials advised only experienced surf swimmers to enter the water.

The Cape Hatteras National Seashore had seven swimming deaths in 2017 and eight in 2016.

