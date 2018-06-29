Capital Gazette victim studied fashion at VCU

Wendi Winters was described as a prolific writer and community resource. (Source: Capital Gazette)

One of the victims in the Capital Gazette shooting in Annapolis, MD, was a graduate of Virginia Commonwealth University.

Wendi Winters, a reporter at the paper, graduated from VCU in 1974 after studying fashion design.

In a profile of Winters by the Baltimore Sun that was also published by the Capital Gazette, she was described as "prolific freelance reporter" and "community resource." She had worked in Annapolis for 20 years.

She also attended St. Mary’s Academy in Alexandria, and after graduating from VCU ran a fashion boutique in New York.

The profile said Winters described herself as a "Navy mom," volunteered with the Red Cross, was a church youth adviser, served as a Girl Scouts leader and was known for detailed Christmas letters accompanied by baked goods.

Winters was 65 and had four children.

Her daughter Winters Geimer said she was "a gift to everyone who knew her."

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12