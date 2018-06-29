Hundreds of new laws take effect July 1. (Source: NBC12)

There are hundreds of new laws that go into effect starting on July 1, which were all passed during the 2018 General Assembly session.

New laws range from education, school meals, drones and much more.

Here’s a look at just a few of the laws that will be in place starting Sunday.

Places of Confinement for Juveniles

If a juvenile must be detained or put into a shelter care, there must first be a court hearing and the place he or she is put in must meet certain standards.

Maximum Speed Limits

The maximum speed limit shall be 55 miles per hour on interstate highways or other limited access highways with divided roadways, non-limited access highways having four or more lanes, and all state primary highways. However, there are some exceptions.

School Meal Policies

Stops school employees from “lunch shaming” a student who cannot pay for a meal at school or who owes a school meal debt to do chores or other work to pay for such meals or wear a wristband or hand stamp.

Drones

No political subdivision may regulate the use of a privately owned, unmanned aircraft system as defined within its boundaries. Nothing in this section shall permit a person to go or enter upon land owned by a political subdivision solely because he is in possession of an unmanned aircraft system if he would not otherwise be permitted entry upon such land.

Collection of Student Loans

Include in loan documents for each loan an individual plan for the repayment of principal and interest and the payment of any late fees and clear and detailed information about the collection process for such loan pursuant to the Virginia Debt Collection Act, including information about the agency or entity that is responsible for collection.

Feminine hygiene products at no cost to female prisoners or inmates

The State Board of Corrections shall adopt and implement a standard to ensure the provision of feminine hygiene products to female inmates without charge.

A full list of the new laws can be read here.

