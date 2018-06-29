OxyContin maker says it's working to address opioid crisis amidst VA lawsuit

The lawsuit accuses the company of falsely marketing its opioids as safe, effective and having a low risk of causing addiction. (Source: Associated Press)

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - The maker of OxyContin says it's disappointed that Virginia has filed a lawsuit accusing it of contributing to the nation's opioid epidemic when it has been working with other states that have brought similar lawsuits.

Purdue Pharma issued a statement Thursday in response to a lawsuit filed by Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring Wednesday. The lawsuit accuses the company of falsely marketing its opioids as safe, effective and having a low risk of causing addiction.

Nearly two dozen states have filed similar lawsuits against drug manufacturers. Virginia's lawsuit alleges that Purdue Pharma violated the state's Consumer Protection Act by making false claims about its opioids, including OxyContin.

Purdue Pharma said it shares Herring's concern about the opioid crisis and is working with states to help address the public health crisis.

